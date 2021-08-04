Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Standex International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Standex International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,641,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $108.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

