Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.82. 11,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

