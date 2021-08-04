State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 11,245 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.