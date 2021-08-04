State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 15,814 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after buying an additional 94,842 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.