State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.89 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

