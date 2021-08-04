State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.