State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,028 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

