State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.14.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

