State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 180 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bruker were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bruker by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bruker by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

BRKR opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

