State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 196 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $68.69.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

