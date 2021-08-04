State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,300 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.17% of CEL-SCI worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,391.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 166,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter R. Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

