State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 373 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,000,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,258,000 after buying an additional 502,835 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

