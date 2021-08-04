State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 621 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mattel were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MAT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

