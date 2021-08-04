State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCRH. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.