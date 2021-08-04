State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,048. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

