State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.29

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 1393453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

