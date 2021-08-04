Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.76.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of SJ traded down C$2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.07. The company had a trading volume of 405,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,918. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$41.89 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.