Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.64.

Shares of SJ traded down C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.01. 96,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,615. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.06. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$41.89 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.6075651 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

