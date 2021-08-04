Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 290,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

