Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

BILL stock opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.99 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.47.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

