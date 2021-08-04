Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

