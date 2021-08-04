Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.18. 60,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The stock has a market cap of $222.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,281 shares of company stock worth $116,188,063 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.