STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:STM opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

