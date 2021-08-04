Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Arcturus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,671% compared to the typical volume of 261 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

