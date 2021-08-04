Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Shenandoah Telecommunications Put Options (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,032 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,378% compared to the average daily volume of 408 put options.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

SHEN opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

