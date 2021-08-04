Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,151% compared to the typical volume of 1,106 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of NCR by 12.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NCR by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

