Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,079 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

ARCT opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

