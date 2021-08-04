Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 996 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. 19,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,248. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.