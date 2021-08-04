Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,573 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 put options.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,693,257 shares of company stock worth $424,334,197 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.15, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

