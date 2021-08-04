Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,181 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the average daily volume of 177 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sogou by 29.8% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sogou by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sogou by 10.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59. Sogou has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

