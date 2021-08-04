Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,400 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.26. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $187.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

