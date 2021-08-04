StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,100 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up 5.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of StoneCo worth $262,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STNE. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.61. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.