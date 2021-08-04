STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,689,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 119,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

