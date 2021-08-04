Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,607 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

