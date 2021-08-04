Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,872 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after acquiring an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

