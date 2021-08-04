Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 8,874 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.