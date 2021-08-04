StrongHands Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $414,549.69 and approximately $495.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,655,498,493 coins and its circulating supply is 17,242,304,139 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

