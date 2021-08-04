Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 773,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,210. The stock has a market cap of $910.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

