Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

