Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SUHJY opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

