SunContract Reaches Market Cap of $3.91 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $454,958.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00810872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042333 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

