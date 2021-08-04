Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.47. Approximately 30,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,441,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Specifically, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.