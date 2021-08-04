SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.