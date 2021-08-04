Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

SURVF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,403. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

