SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $75.91 million and approximately $29.38 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

