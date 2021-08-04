Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 141,091 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Michael Cunningham acquired 30,000 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Also, insider Matthew Taylor acquired 25,000 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,750 ($21,883.98).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

