Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Surmodics worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Surmodics by 129.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

