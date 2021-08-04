Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,718. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

