Susquehanna Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $195.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of MCHP opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

