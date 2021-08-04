SVB Leerink Increases Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $37.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 171.46% from the company’s previous close.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

